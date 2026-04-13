Local organization empowers sexual abuse survivors through art and education

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and a local initiative, S.P.E.A.K. Sexual Abuse, is creating a safe space for survivors by using art, storytelling, and poetry to break the stigma, including providing resources for survivors of generational trauma from sexual abuse.

The organization doesn't just give that space for survivors. They also hold community education opportunities to bring awareness to the greater population and share strategies for how those wanting to speak up or seek help are able to do so.

One of those events is the annual Grand Rapids Neighborhood Summit, held this year on April 25 from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. at GRPS University, located at 1400 Fuller Ave. S.P.E.A.K. will be one of many vendors in attendance where resources and engagement opportunities will be present. The summit is free to attend.

S.P.E.A.K. Sexual Abuse co-founders Khalilah Miles and Deannia L. Friend visited the Morning Mix to share more about the organization.

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