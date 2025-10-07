Local Author Jennifer Graeser Dornbush Explores 'What Darkness Does'

West Michigan writer and forensic specialist Jennifer Graeser Dornbush shared her latest novel, 'What Darkness Does,' with us this morning. The book, which is the fifth installment in her Coroner's Daughter series, features a high-stakes plot that directly confronts a tragic true crime case from West Michigan.

The entire series, and particularly this book, is rooted in her West Michigan upbringing. She grew up in Newaygo County, where her father served as the medical examiner for almost 25 years. The office of the medical examiner "was in our home," meaning she learned "a lot about the death investigation business at the kitchen table, basically".

For 'What Darkness Does,' Dornbush drew directly from a specific case, stating: "This is the first book in the series that I drew from a true crime case that happened here in West Michigan". She revealed that the murder took place in Newaygo County in 1997 but was "tried in Grand Rapids as a federal case."

Fans have much to look forward to, as Dornbush just delivered book six, with contracts for seven and eight in the works. Even more exciting for fans of the genre: the series is also currently being developed as a TV series.

Readers have a special opportunity to celebrate the book's release and meet the author. Dornbush is hosting a special pre-publication event tomorrow, Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at the Fremont Public Library. The event starts at 6:00 PM and is free to attend. For those needing an extra incentive, she promised "cookies and crime. What could be better?".

What Darkness Does is available wherever books are sold. To learn more about the entire Coroner's Daughter series, visit blackstonepublishing.com.

