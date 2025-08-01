Local artists to beautify Creston neighborhood with crosswalk murals

Lions and Rabbits Center for the Arts began in the Creston neighborhood, beautifying community spaces with art and local artists while improving community development.

In partnership with East Grand Rapids, Van Belkum Library, Neighbors of Belknap Lookout, and the Creston Neighborhood Association, Lions & Rabbits has been spending the summer to create vibrant spaces while working with local artists.

Taking place during Amway Service Week, a Creston Clean-Up will take place August 5, where artists and volunteers will paint murals along crosswalks and basketball courts across the Creston neighborhood. Those interested in participating will meet at Sun Title's parking lot at 9 A.M., then break into groups to head to the different locations until 3 P.M.:



Spencer and Plainfield

Caledonia and Plainfield

Quimby and Plainfield

Page and Plainfield

Coit and Plainfield

One full basketball court and one half court at Coit Park

One full basketball court at Briggs Park

Candyland Mural along Plainfield

These projects are possible thanks to matching grants from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation's Public Spaces Community Places program. While the event is free to participate in, community members are encouraged to contribute to the Patronicity crowdfunding campaign, ensuring that MEDC will contribute a matched grant. Currently, the goal is an additional $20,000.

Hannah Berry, Lions & Rabbits' Executive Director and Ashley Nash, one of the participating artists, spoke with Michelle about the impact this project will have on the community.

Visit lionsandrabbits.com for more information.

