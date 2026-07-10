Local artist's new series turns everyday moments into simplicity

A West Michigan artist is bringing whimsy and the act of slowing down in a new exhibit inside Roots Brew Shop.

Stephen Dorr is the artist behind "Simple Joys", an oil painting series of animals enjoying quiet, everyday moments with a touch of simplicity. He will host a Meet the Artist and Waffle Breakfast event this Saturday, July 11 at Roots Brew Shop, where guests will receive a discount towards purchasing a print and receive an in-house offer from Roots. The event takes place at 8 A.M. and is free to attend, although purchases are required for food and beverages.

Stephen and Roots Brew Shop owner Mallory Root visited the Morning Mix to talk about the partnership and pieces.

Roots Brew Shop is located at 600 7th St NW in Grand Rapids. Visit stephendorr.com for more information and to purchase a print from "Simple Joys"!

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