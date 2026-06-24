Live at Idlewild festival returning this weekend

Idlewild's history dates all the way back to the early 1900s, gaining noteriety for being one of the few locations in the United States where African Americans could vacation, purchase property, and establish businesses without discrimination and segregation. Idlewild attracted many performers including The Four Tops, Louis Armstrong, and Della Reese, while also being paid a visit from NAACP co-founder W.E.B. DuBois and Madam C.J. Walker.

Today, Idlewild is known for its "Live at Idlewild" music festival series featuring soul, blues, R&B, funk, and jazz musicians. This year's festival returns Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28.

On Saturday, Kindrid the Family Soul headline the concert, while Take 6 headlines on Sunday. Doors open at 12 P.M., with artists performing 90-minute sets beginning at 1 P.M. and concluding at 7 P.M. Guests are asked to bring their own chairs and blankets.

General admission is $60 for a one day pass, with a weekend pass costing $105. VIP reserved seating is also available.

Guests who attend the festival are also eligible to participate in the Idlewild bus tours and see a historical exhibit on the property.

"Live at Idlewild" will be held at the Yates Township Complex, located at 6347 S. Nelson Rd. Artistic director Alexander Zonjic returned to the Morning Mix to talk about this year's lineup.

Visit liveatidlewild.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

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