Literacy Center of West Michigan hosting 30th annual Spellebration

Reading, spelling, and grammar are fundamental in the way people communicate with each other every day. The Literacy Center of West Michigan serves adults, kids, and anyone else who needs assistance in reading and spelling in West Michigan. They want to celebrate the power of literacy and raise money to continue supporting their programs at the 30th annual Spellebration.

This year's event will be at an exciting new venue, Leona Rd., with many elements including an open bar, a spelling game at the table, and a video tribute of their honorees.

The dollars raised from Spellebration will support efforts to double their impact to reach even more of the 85,000 adults in Kent County who read below the 4th-grade level.

Tickets and sponsorships to the event start at $75.

The 30th annual Spellebration will take place on March 29 at 5:30 p.m.

To register or to learn more, visit LiteracyCenterWM.org.