Listen to these testimonies from Total Health Chiropractic patients on how DRX 9000 healed their chronic pain

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Anyone who's ever tweaked their back is well aware of how debilitating it can be. While the pain goes away for most, others live with that pain for years with no relief.

For those who can't get rid of chronic pain, they turn to Dr. Miller at Total Health Chiropractic for the non-surgical, non-invasive approach to healing so they can get back to loving life again, pain-free.

The DRX 9000, a special piece of equipment used to heal chronic pain at Total Health Chiropractic, can help relieve the following conditions:



Back Pain

Neck Pain

Sciatica

Herniated and/or Bulging Discs

Degenerative Disc Disease

Spinal Stenosis

Failed Neck or Back Surgery

Listen to a couple of testimonies from patients in the video above, and learn how the DRX 9000 helped these people break away from their pain.

Total Health Chiropractic is offering a new patient special for the first five callers: get a $49 consultation and a free hydro bed massage.

Learn more or schedule a consultation by visiting thchiro.com or calling (616) 828-0861.