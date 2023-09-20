Listen to a variety of local music at KDL Vibes Fest

There's a certain vibe you may think of when you think of the library, but for an upcoming event at Kent District Library, the vibe will be the exact opposite. KDL Vibes Fest will feature multiple bands and a variety of sounds, making the library one day a year where patrons can be as loud as they want.

KDL Vibes Fest provides a platform to support local artists and provide exposure to listeners in the community. The festival will help library patrons discover the wealth of local music, support local artists, and support the music community as a whole.

KDL Vibes Fest will take place at the Cascade Twp. Branch of Kent District Library on September 23 and 24. Music will be performed from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The event is completely free to attend.

To see a complete band lineup, visit vibes.kdl.org.