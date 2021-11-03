Watch
Listen to a sneak preview of Macy Krew's new song "Shine"

"Shine" releases on Nov. 5
Macy Krew releases new song, "Shine", on Nov. 5
Posted at 11:13 AM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 11:13:28-04

A Grand Rapids native musician is getting quite the treat for her birthday! In celebration of her birthday, Macy Krew is gifting fans with the release of a new single on November 5 called "Shine."

She joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share a sneak preview of the new single, plus plans for a music video and future tour dates.

Macy Krew has performed multiple times at The Listening Room in Nashville, where she's sold out eight shows in a row. Currently, she is playing at venues all over Nashville performing four shows a week.

To learn more visit macykrew.com.

