Lisha B. kicks off the fall season with these fun events in Grand Rapids

With school, sports, and a bunch of other obligations that come after summer ends, families may need something fun to look forward to.

Many shows and events are hitting the stage in September, and Magic 104.9 radio personality Lisha B, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix on the couch to give the rundown on what events to check out.



Sexxy Red - September 10 - Van Andel Arena

Kacey Musgraves - September 11 - Van Andel Arena

Hot Wheel Monster Trucks - September 14/15 - Van Andel Arena

Stevie Nicks: September 24 - Van Andel Arena

Pretoria (GR BAND) - September 28 - Intersection

