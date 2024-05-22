Lions & Rabbits hosting After Dark Creative Vendor Markets this summer

Lions and Rabbits Center for the Arts is all about making communities more beautiful by lifting artists and giving them a platform and a canvas in the form of walls, bridges, storm drains, and more.

Another way to help support local artists is to buy their stuff at the upcoming After Dark Markets happening all summer long.

Fill shopping bags with a wide variety of handmade, unique goods like jewelry, treats, artwork, and more! There will also be a DJ, magicians, acrobats, and other entertainment.

The first kick-off event will be at East Grand Rapids on June 6 from 5 to 11 p.m. in Gaslight Village.

To participate in After Dark Markets or discover where the next one will be at lionsandrabbits.com.