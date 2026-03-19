Lions and Rabbits' Creative Leadership Forum explores focus on infrastructure

Art and the community behind it have a strong presence across Grand Rapids, and not just because of ArtPrize.

Lions and Rabbits works with local artists and creatives, supporting Grand Rapids not just through artwork, but leading that to economic sustainability across public, environmental, and socio-economic health.

The organization's annual Creative Leadership Forum will be held March 28 from 1 to 5:30 P.M. at Bamboo in Grand Rapids. Artists, community leaders, healthcare professionals, and more are invited to participate in an afternoon of panels surrounding the intersection of art and civic engagement. Topics include leadership, trust, economy, storytelling, and integration.

A VIP happy hour will follow the event from 5:30 to 6:45 P.M.

The event is free to attend, with donations suggested of up to $25. Registration is available online.

Lions and Rabbits' executive director Hannah Berry and communications coordinator Isaias Rivera visited the Morning Mix to share more about the event.

Visit lionsandrabbits.com for more information.

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