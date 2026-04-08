Linc Up's Youth Summer Resource Fair connects young people to community

LINC UP advances racial equity and economic and political power in the greater Grand Rapids area by increasing affordable housing in the area and removing barriers to entry while expanding opportunities for disadvantaged individuals. Over 900 homes have been developed in the past 25 years, and over $100 million has been invested in housing and commercial development.

While housing is a major aspect of LINC UP, community and connection is at the heart of it, and the organization's Summer Resource Fair caters to young people in the community by finding meaningful opportunities during the summer months. The event will take place Tuesday, April 14 at The LINC UP Gallery, located at 341 Hall St. SE in Grand Rapids.

From 3 to 6 P.M., attendees will connect with summer job opportunities, summer camps and enrichment activities, sports and recreation programs, as well as youth leadership programs. The event is free to attend.

Julian Goodson, Workforce Support Liaison and Willie Patterson, Director of Engagement and Advocacy, sat down with Todd to share more about the event and what attendees can look forward to.

Visit lincup.org for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

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