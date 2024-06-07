LINC UP's Rock the Block Street Festival takes place June 8

Fox 17's A Path Forward initiative is all about reducing teen violence, and one of the best ways to do that is to bring a community together. Get to know neighbors, understand what's happening, and celebrate all the good things the community has to offer at LINC UP's Rock the Block on June 8.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the corner of Madison and Hall Street, come experience a street fair that celebrates Grand Rapids' heart and soul. The event will feature food, music, and local flair!

For more information visit lincup.org/rock-the-block.

