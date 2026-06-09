LINC UP's "Rock the Block" event returns "unplugged", maintains close connection

LINC UP advances racial equity and removes barriers to accessible, affordable housing in Grand Rapids. As of 2025, the organization has invested over $100 million in housing and commercial development, including developing over 900 single-family homes, townhomes, and multi-family apartments.

The organization's annual "Rock the Block" street festival, "Rock the Block: Unplugged", is a scaled-down version of the festival, focusing on deeper community connections with intentionality, while celebrating the relationships that make up the Grand Rapids community. The event returns to LINC UP's location at 1167 Madison Ave on Saturday, June 13 from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Local vendors will be available, as well as family-friendly games and activities. Resources for housing, wellness, and finances will also be present. The event is free to attend and open to all.

LINC UP Executive Director LaKiya Jenkins and Neighborhood Engagement Liasion Candice Matthews sat down with Michelle to talk about the event.

Visit lincup.org for more information.

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