LINC UP searching for volunteers to help with upcoming events

LINC UP is an organization dedicated to racial equity through increasing community power, advocating for affordable housing, and ultimately changing policy that limits advancement in many Grand Rapids neighborhoods.

There are so many ways they're following that mission, and LINC UP needs help for some upcoming events they're hosting to engage with the community.

On Saturday, April 1, LINC UP is hosting a Mobile Food Pantry in the LINC UP parking lot. Starting at 10 a.m. they'll be handing out food to families who are in need. Make sure to pre-register to save some time and bring a storage container to carry the food. Those interested in volunteering can sign up here.

Then on June 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. LINC UP’s 2023 Rock the Block Street Festival is back creating an opportunity for neighbors, friends, and local businesses to gather in Madison Square for the celebration of diversity and community. The day will feature unique vendors, multi-cultural cuisine, a variety of entertainment, local art, informational and resource booths, activities for all ages, and much more.

Learn more about these events and sign up to volunteer at lincup.org.