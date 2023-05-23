LINC UP brings the community together to make connections & ignite social change

Fox 17 continues the launch of A Path Forward, a new station initiative that is building bridges and connecting families with resources in an effort to curb youth crime and violence. Fox 17 wants to share stories that change the narrative, uplift the West Michigan community, and engage others to get involved.

One of the partners in this push is LINC UP, an organization that is all about connections and making sure neighbors are plugged into what's happening around them.

With 20 years of experience building affordable housing and community power, LINC UP aims to achieve racial equity in Grand Rapids. Their mission is to advance a racial equity agenda in Grand Rapids by Expanding Affordable Housing and Increasing Community Power; to change policies that limit advancement opportunities in under-resourced communities and neighborhoods.

LINC Up also hosts a variety of community events in order to help connect members of the community together.

Community Conversations will take place once a month on June 20, July 22, and an undetermined date in August. Then, there will be a Stop the Hate Unity Walk on September 16 in Garfield Park.

LINC UP will also be hosting its annual Rock the Block Street Festival on June 10, creating an opportunity for neighbors, friends, and local businesses to gather in Madison Square for a celebration of diversity and community.

Learn more and see a complete schedule of community events at LINCUP.org.