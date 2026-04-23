Limb Loss Awareness 5K returns to Kentwood

The Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department is preparing to host the 2026 Limb Loss Awareness 5K, sponsored by Mary Free Bed Orthotics and Prosthetics + Bionics, ensuring that individuals of all abilities can participate in recreational programs. This year's race returns to Veterans Memorial Park, located at 355 48th St on April 25.

Now in its eighth year, the event is a 5K run/walk open to all ages and abilities. A one-mile children's fun run will also be available, where kids will receive a t-shirt and finisher medal upon completion.

New this year is The Resilience Race, a one-mile out-and-back alongside the 5K race. Participants of both the 5K and Resilience Race will receive a t-shirt, finisher medal, and swag bag.

The 5K and festivities are expected to last from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. Packet pickups will be available in advance at the Kentwood Activities Center until 5 P.M. today or 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. Friday. Registration packets are also available for pickup the day of the race.

Race registration is $35 per participant until April 24 for the 5K, then $40 for participants on race day. The Resilience Race is $20 per participant for registration, and the Fun Run is $10 to register. All event proceeds will benefit Kentwood's Adaptive Recreation programs.

First-place prizes will be awarded to first male and female amputee and non-amputee finishers. Top finishers in each age group will also receive prizes.

Robbie Bennett, Certified Prosthetist Orthotist, Mary Free Bed Orthotics & Prosthetics prosthetic orthotist Robbie Bennett visited the Morning Mix to share more about the race.

Visit kentwood.us/LimbLoss5k for more information and to register.

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