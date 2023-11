Lima United By Love has partnered with Ama Without Borders for a special toy drive this holiday season, a Barbie Toy Drive.

Their goal is to collect over 200 Barbie dolls. They will give Barbie dolls to kids in need around Grand Rapids, immigrant families, and impoverished girls in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico.

The Barbie Toy Drive party will take place on November 12 from noon to 4 p.m. at Lima, located at 2899 Thornapple River Dr. SE.