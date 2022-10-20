Lights on Afterschool to showcase talents of kids at Kalamazoo Youth Development

The Kalamazoo Youth Development Network or KYD in Kalamazoo provides wonderful opportunities for young people when they're not in school with anti-racist, high-quality programming. On October 20, they're celebrating youth and their talents with a special event, Lights on Afterschool.

At this event, youth will showcase their talents throughout the three events on the city’s southside, northside, and eastside. This year's theme is “Youth voice and leadership through the lens of art.”

Lights on Afterschool will take place from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

To learn more about these events and register, visit kydnet.org.