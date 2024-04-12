Lights, camera, action! GR Feminist Film Fest to showcase women-made indie films

While Hollywood says it's trying to be more inclusive when it comes to who and what we see on screen, those typical blockbusters don't necessarily represent that. But everyone has a story to tell, and the upcoming Grand Rapids Feminist Film Festival exists to lift up those underrepresented and marginalized artists, giving them a platform, and a place to share their gifts.

The Grand Rapids Feminist Film Festival is a free one-day celebration dedicated to elevating voices and showcasing talent from historically underrepresented groups in mainstream media.

This year, GRFFF is proud to host a special presentation of Amanda Rostic's documentary, Delivering While Black, which was made in Grand Rapids. The film explores the experiences of Black women and Black birthing persons in children.

The festival will take place on April 14 at Wealthy Theatre from 2 to 8:30 p.m.

It's completely free to attend.

See a film showing schedule at grfff.squarespace.com.