Life-changing baking tips from TikTok

TikTok offers so much more than dances, there are so many life hacks that will blow your mind.

Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French is here today with great ideas to up your baking game in the kitchen.

Baking cupcakes - Place dried rice on the bottom of each cupcake spot in your pan. Your paper cupcake holders will no longer come out greasy and wet.

Room temperature eggs - If you don't remember to take your eggs out in time to bake, place them in a bowl of warm tap water and then will get to room temperature in about five minutes.

Broken eggshell - If you crack an egg and you get a shell in the mix, just use the large part of the broken shell to scoop and attract the small pieces.

Ingredients sticking - If you use cooking spray or a few drops of cooking oil on your tea/tablespoons and measuring cups, ingredients like honey or peanut butter won't stick!

Non-stick round cake pans - Cut parchment paper by folding it twice and then at an angle. Cut off the edge and it will open into a circle that you can place on the bottom of your round pan so your layers come out easily.

Chocolate-covered strawberries - Do you make them and lay them on a cookie sheet? Use a metal colander and toothpicks and stick the dipped strawberries in the upside-down colander so they dry perfectly with no flat edges.

Homemade buttermilk - Don't have any? 1 cup of milk and 1 tablespoon of white vinegar makes buttermilk.

To find all of these hints, head over to Sherri’s Instagram, @momhint.