Lids For Kids keeps children safe while educating them on helmet safety

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

As the weather begins to warm up, many people will be on bicycles this season. For children, having properly fitted helmets are important, and the Lids For Kids event aims to increase helmet use, awareness, and make sure they are fitted properly. This year's event returns to Garfield Park in Grand Rapids on Saturday, May 30 from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M.

In partnership with Sinas Dramis Law Firm, families are invited to bring their children to receive a free helmet fitting and giveaway. Wearing a bike helmet can reduce the risk of head and brain injuries by over 80%.

Families can also learn cycling safety tips, meet local police and firefighters, as well as enter a drawing for the chance of winning a new bike!

Tom sat down with Michelle to share more about the event.

Visit lidsforkidsmi.org for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok