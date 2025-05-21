"Lids For Kids" aims to educate youth on helmet safety

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Spring and summer bicycling season has made its way to West Michigan, and while adventure is calling, so is safety. For more than a decade, Sinas Dramis Law Firm has hosted the event known as "Lids For Kids" in Grand Rapids. This year’s event is coming up on Saturday, May 31 from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. at Garfield Park.

Grand Rapids car accident attorney Tom Sinas from Sinas Dramis, visited the Morning Mix to talk about the importance of helmet safety as well as the impact of Lids For Kids in the community.

