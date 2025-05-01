Watch Now
Level Up! House Rules expands kitchen, menu, and lounge for more game night fun

The new kitchen and lounge space accommodates larger patron volumes and more menu selections
House Rules, the unique restaurant offering patrons a chance to enjoy tabletop games while enjoying a meal, recently underwent renovations to expand its kitchen and game lounge. The larger space allows for more visitor accommodations and increased menu options.

The Morning Mix team visited House Rules and got a chance to take a look at the renovations, sample new food, and yes, even play a board game during their visit.

For more information, visit houseruleslounge.com.

