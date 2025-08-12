Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Let the games begin at the Mix Summer Games!

Todd and Michelle take on Big Joe and Laura from Mix 95.7 in basketball, mini-golf, go-karting, and baseball
Summer Mix Games 2025 Pt 1
Summer Mix Games 2025 Pt.2
Last year, the Fox 17 Morning Mix teamed up with West Michigan's other mix - our friends Big Joe and Laura from Mix 95.7, participating in the Mixlympics. From basketball to mini golf, the Mix Quad faced off in some friendly competition in lieu of the Paris Olympics.

We brought the summer games back this year in two parts, featuring basketball, mini-golf, go-karting, and baseball!

Watch the two part videos to see which Mix team earned the victory!

