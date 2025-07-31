Let the fiesta begin at the Grand Rapids Hispanic Festival

Celebrating heritage, culture, and community is the spirit of the Grand Rapids Hispanic Festival, bringing the Latinx community together and connected to their roots.

Returning for the 47th year, the festival has brought thousands of attendees to enjoy a weekend of fun. This year, the Hispanic Festival will be the weekend of August 1 through 3 at Calder Plaza.

On Friday, the event runs from 5 P.M. to 12 A.M., Saturday from 12 P.M. to 12 A.M., and 12 P.M. to 6 P.M. on Sunday. The event is free to attend and open to all ages, although it is not recommended to bring children under 10 after 9 P.M.

Live music, food trucks, cultural dancing, and more will be part of the festivities. Dogs are welcome as long as they are leashed, and seating is limited - it is advised to bring your own chairs and blankets!

The event is also the largest fundraiser for the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan, ensuring that all proceeds help the organization continue to provide social services to West Michigan.

Hispanic Center of Western Michigan President Melissa Boughner and Director of Engagement Gabriela Cordova visited the Morning Mix to discuss what's in store for this year!

