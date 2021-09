Looking to change up the wardrobe? Lennon and Willow is opening a new boutique in Grand Rapids on September 24.

Located in Knapps Crossing, located at 2062 East Beltline Ave. NE, Lennon and Willow will be home to the latest designs in female fashion. They will have women's clothing, jewelry, accessories, and home goods like candles.

Lennon and Willow opens to the public at 10 a.m.

To start window shopping, visit lennonandwillow.com.