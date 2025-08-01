LEGO fan expo coming to Kalamazoo

Legos unleash creativity in all of us, and that creativity has taken some fans to new heights in artistry. The BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Expo is making its West Michigan debut this month in Kalamazoo, bringing professional LEGO artists around the country to show off their creations constructed of the beloved plastic brick.

The Kalamazoo stop will be August 23 and 24 at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center. Saturday's hours are from 10 A.M. to 12:30 P.M., then 2:30 P.M. to 5 P.M. On Sunday, the Expo's hours are once again from 10 A.M. to 12:30 P.M., then 1:30 P.M. to 4 P.M.

Admission begins at $16.36 on Eventbrite.

In addition to LEGO displays by these artists, building stations, vendors, and meet-and-greets with aforementioned artists and builders will be available. The Expo is open to all ages.

Event organizer Roland Beights visited the Morning Mix to discuss the event.

Visit brickuniverseusa.com for more information.

