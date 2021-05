When looking to start a home project, check out out a builder's credentials is key to ensure the job will get done right.

Legacy Roofing and Restorations shares tips on what to look out for when searching for a reliable and affordable company to work on your home.

For more information on Legacy Roofing and Restorations, visit legacyroofinggr.com or call (616)-414-0054. Also, follow them on Facebook.