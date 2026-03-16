Learning humility and patience through the wild: Sitting with Elephants

Dr. Ronald Dulek has published eight books, with his latest, Sitting With Elephants: Lessons in Humility From the African Bush , serving as a reminder to slow down and embrace the unknown.

Following a spontaneous decision by Dr. Dulek and his wife, Sally, to give up suburban life for living in South Africa amid lions, baboons, and elephants in their yard, the book is told through a series of Emails between the Duleks and their adult children, where day-to-day experiences are woven through insight and reflection that nature provides.

The book has recently been published in a second edition, featuring new stories and a deeper dive into the Dulek's experience in South Africa. The book retails for $29.95 and is available to purchase online.

Dr. Dulek spoke with Todd via Zoom to share more about his experience.

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