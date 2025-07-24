Learning ABC's the Millennial way thanks to new book

Michigan mom and author Emma Knuckman has a new, screen-free way for Millennial parents to connect with their children.

Rewind & Play: ABC the Millennial Way features not only a fun, nostalgic take on ABC books, but is aimed at sparking conversations between parents and children about growing up in a different time.

With fun, colorful pages such as "B is for Blockbuster" and "C is for chat rooms", the book is not only entertaining for parents, but also for children.

Emma spoke to Todd via Zoom to discuss the book.

Rewind & Play: ABC the Millennial Way retails for $19.99 and can be purchased on Emma's website or Amazon.

