Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Learning ABC's the Millennial way thanks to new book

Written by Michigan mom Emma Knuckman, the book takes a nostalgic look at the 90s through early 00s via the alphabet
Author: Emma Knuckman "ABC the Millenial Way"
Posted

Michigan mom and author Emma Knuckman has a new, screen-free way for Millennial parents to connect with their children.

Rewind & Play: ABC the Millennial Way features not only a fun, nostalgic take on ABC books, but is aimed at sparking conversations between parents and children about growing up in a different time.

With fun, colorful pages such as "B is for Blockbuster" and "C is for chat rooms", the book is not only entertaining for parents, but also for children.

Emma spoke to Todd via Zoom to discuss the book.

Rewind & Play: ABC the Millennial Way retails for $19.99 and can be purchased on Emma's website or Amazon.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Ready Alert 300X250

Weather Articles

Weather Ready: New Brand, Same Promise