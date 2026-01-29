Learn to sew through Anew Boutiques' classes

A new facility in Holland is bringing the art of craftsmanship through sewing whether you have never put a needle through a thread or own the latest and greatest Singer sewing machine.

Anew Boutiques, located at 671 Douglas Ave in Holland, offer a variety of classes for embroidery, applique, quilting, and sewing by hand or with machine, and much more. Owned and taught by Sarah DeWitt, these classes range from one to four hours long with needed materials included.

Anew Boutiques also sells sewing supplies for the public interested in purchasing their own supply for home. They are open from 10 A.M. to 8 P.M. Wednesdays and Thursdays and 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. Fridays and Saturdays.

They also have open class nights every Friday evening from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M., where as the main shop closes and with a sign up ahead of time, patrons can ask Sarah follow-up questions from her classes, use machines, or use it as a time to catch up on crafting.

Sarah sat down with Michelle to talk about the recent grand opening and what the community can look forward to in this space!

Visit anewboutiques.com for more information and to book your next class! You can also follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

