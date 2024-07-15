Learn to protect yourself at the EmpowerHer Defense Workshop on July 26

Women are strong, resilient, and have the power to protect themselves in case the worst happens. But the key is being prepared and empowered to know what to do in a dangerous situation.

There is a great opportunity coming up to learn skills that hopefully women never have to use at the EmpowerHer Defense Workshop on July 26.

The session will cover essential techniques and strategies, ensuring participants leave with valuable knowledge and skills they can use in real-life situations.

The class will take place at Boston Square Church, located at 1803 Kalamazoo Ave SE in Grand Rapids, from 6 to 8 p.m.

It's completely free to attend. Learn more and register at battlegroundjkdllc.com.

