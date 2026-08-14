Learn to Drive a Model T at the Gilmore Car Museum

The Gilmore Car Museum is the largest automobile museum in North America, housing over 430 unique vehicles across its sprawling 90-acre campus. The museum's mission is simple: "To tell the history of America through the automobile and foster experiences which connect people with the history, heritage, and social impact of the automobile through collecting, preserving, and interpreting its story."

One of those aspects of history and experiences come together in a series of classes at the Gilmore where guests can learn how to drive a Ford Model T. First introduced in 1908, Henry Ford's vision was to provide "horseless carriages" to the public at a more affordable price point and utilize the latest in mass production technology. It's safe to say that vision paid off in spades.

Model T driving classes run from May through mid-October at the Gilmore and last approximately three and a half hours each. Registration is required and each class costs $105 per person.

Todd and Michelle had the privilege of being taught how to drive a Model T under instructors Phoebe Moreo and Steven Parker. Watch the video above to learn more about how you can take a class for yourself!

The Gilmore Car Museum is located at 6865 Hickory Road in Hickory Corners. Visit gilmorecarmuseum.org for more information.

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