Learn mahjong in the community with Mahj In The Mitten

Originating in China in the mid-1800s, mahjong began as a gambling game, later evolving into a game of luck and skill into the United States in the early twentieth century. Like many games, it brings people, competition, and challenge together.

"Mahj In The Mitten" aims to teach people the game of mahjong while holding community gatherings.

Co-founders Andrea Koster and Allie Houlihan spoke with Michelle on the intricacies of mahjong and how community members can get involved in local games!

For more information on upcoming events hosted by the group, find them on Facebook or Instagram.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok