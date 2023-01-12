Learn how to make recipes like Tomato White Bean Bruschetta at Corewell Health's culinary classes

With the new year in full swing, many people challenge themselves to lead healthier lifestyles including being more mindful about what they eat. Much of the time, busy lives can get in the way of that.

Chef Elizabeth Suvedi from the Culinary Medicine Program at Corewell Health shares a quick recipe people can make at home, as well as about two new cooking classes, offered through Corewell Health.

Tomato White Bean Bruschetta

1 whole wheat baguette

1½ tablespoons extra virgin

Olive oil

15-ounce can of cannellini beans,

low or no sodium added

3 Roma tomatoes, diced

3 tablespoons fresh basil leaves, cut into thin strips

1½ tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1½ teaspoons minced garlic

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Instructions

1. Heat oven to 450 degrees.

2. To make crostinis, cut the baguette into ½-inch thick slices. Lay slices in a single layer on a sheet pan, brush or drizzle with olive oil.

3. Bake for 7 minutes or until golden brown.

4. Drain and rinse beans, place them in a medium bowl and lightly mash.

5. To the beans add tomatoes, basil, balsamic vinegar, garlic, salt and pepper. Mix well.

6. Top crostinis evenly with tomato mixture

Learn how to make this recipe and more at the upcoming culinary classes hosted by Corewell Health:

Discover more classes at SpectrumHealth.org/LifestyleMedicinePrograms.

