Learn how to make Butternut Squash Hummus with Spectrum Health Culinary Medicine

With fall in the air, many of us are starting to notice the transition from delicious summer fruits and vegetables to some of our fall favorite produce at our local farmer’s markets and grocery stores. Things like freshly picked squashes and apples are sure to bring a smile to family and friends around the dinner table.

Elizabeth Suvedi, culinary medicine manager at Spectrum Health, shares some healthy fall favorite recipes to try at home like this recipe for Butternut Squash Hummus:

Ingredients:

1½ cups cubed butternut squash

2 cloves garlic (unpeeled)

½ cup canned chickpeas, drained (reserve liquid)

3 tablespoons tahini

1 tablespoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon ground clove

1/8 teaspoon ground allspice

1/8 teaspoon ground cayenne

Instructions:

1. Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Add butternut squash and unpeeled garlic to the baking sheet. Bake in the oven for about 30 minutes, until squash is soft, stir halfway through baking.

3. In a food processor, add squash, peeled garlic, and the remaining ingredients. Puree until smooth. If needed, add some of the reserved chickpea liquid (aquafaba) until the mixture is a smooth, thick puree. About ¼ cup of liquid.

Elizabeth, along with other culinary medicine experts, teaches cooking classes at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market teaching kitchen, offering lots of virtual and in-person classes. Here are a couple of upcoming classes:

Learn more about upcoming classes and find other healthy fall recipes at spectrumhealth.org.

