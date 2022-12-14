Learn how Lake Michigan Credit Union is giving back to West Michigan

Lake Michigan Credit Union is a company well known for its community involvement, and it's time to highlight some of its pay-it-forward initiatives to the people of West Michigan.

LMCU's Band Together Campaign raises funds for pediatric care at 17 hospitals in Michigan and Florida. In the program's past 32 years of existence, they've raised over $500,000 in scholarships that have been provided to nearly 300 students. Donations can still be made at lmcu.org/bandtogether.

LMCU also provides 20 scholarships for high school seniors each year with the Hutt Scholarship program. This year, students have a chance to get one of these $2,000 scholarships by writing an essay addressing the question, "What act of kindness have you experienced or witnessed that has positively influenced you most? How will you carry it into your future?" To enter, visit lmcu.org/hutt.

Other give-back events LMCU has participated in are the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital annual Radiothon and spreading kindness, goodwill, and holiday cheer throughout December as part of their Santa Squad. Follow along at lmcu.org/santasquad and on LMCU’s social media channels.

To learn more about the work being done in the community, visit lmcu.org.

