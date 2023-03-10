Learn about the serious cause behind the comedy during LaughFest

LaughFest, the annual celebration of laughter and raising funds for Gilda's Club of Grand Rapids, is in full swing now through March 12. While the festival features plenty of events causing belly-aching laughter, the cause they're raising funds for a serious cause.

Shawn Campbell, the VP of Fund Development and Engagement for Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, discusses the free programs their organization offers and why they host this fundraiser every year.

For Friday, March 10, there are 15 different LaughFest shows people can see:

Tig Notaro at 7 p.m. at Fountain Street Church



Mike Vecchione at 7:30 p.m. at First Congregational UCC of Lowell



Daphnique Springs: Two shows: at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.at Midtown at Studio Park



All Y’All Showcase at 9:30 p.m. at Golden Age at Creston Brewery



Pop Scholars at 7 p.m. at Wealthy Theater



Battle Bots- Improv Comedy Show at 10 p.m. at The Comedy Project on Leonard St.



The Cameraman – GRPM Silent Film and Organ Concert at 6 p.m. at GR Public Museum



Karajokee at 7 p.m. at Golden Age at Creston Brewery



Hot Takes and Prison Breaks at 8 p.m. at the Comedy Project on Leonard St.



Clean Comedy Showcase - four events

First show with a dinner at 6 p.m. on the third floor of The B.O.B. Second show is at 7 p.m. at Dr. Grins inside The B.O.B. Third and fourth shows are at 9:30 p.m. in both B.O.B. locations



LaughFest individual tickets are available at laughfestgr.org, Ticketmaster, and in-person at the Van Andel Arena or DeVos Place Box Office.