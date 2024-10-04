"Leap of Faith" explores if we can disagree & still get along in a divided world

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

If it feels like the world is more divided today than five or ten years ago, that's because it is. Data has shown that many people, including family members, aren't talking to each other anymore.

However, many are trying to bring people together again. LEAP OF FAITH, a thought-provoking documentary from director Nicholas Ma and producer Morgan Neville, two of the filmmakers behind Won’t You Be My Neighbor, explores how people can disagree and still get along in a divided world.

For a year, 12 diverse Christian leaders struggle to find hope and fellowship at a series of boundary-breaking retreats in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Brought together by Michael Gulker ofThe Colossian Forum, five women and seven men explore some of today’s most contentious issues. The divisions between them become apparent and test both their common belief in the universal importance of love and kindness and the bonds they build over a year.

As part of the film’s theatrical rollout, the filmmakers will be partnering with organizations around the country for post-screening conversations. In addition, cellist Yo-Yo Ma will support the film with performances prior to pre-release screenings in various cities across the country, including Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Learn more about the film and find a screening near you at leapoffaithmovie.com.

