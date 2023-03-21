Lavender Life sends love to children in foster care one Xander Bunny at a time

Lavender Life Company continues their mission to bring children in foster care hope and love during such a difficult transition in their lives by providing them with a stuffed animal friend.

Lavender Life Farm is a secluded retreat in Caledonia with nearly 30 acres of lavender fields, palatial ponds, wildflower gardens, and sprawling hayfields. They use lavender to create a variety of products such as food items, body and skincare products, decorations, and more.

What they're most known for, and the mission behind their business, is their lavender-infused stuffed animal, Xander Bunny.

Their mission is to give a warm, lavender-filled Xander Friend to every child in foster care. For each and every Xander Bunny or Friend purchased on their website, they donate one to a child in foster care in Kent County and across the country.

Xander Bunny was inspired by someone special to the company founders, their grandson Xander, who came into their lives as a 2-year-old in foster care. The super-soft stuffed animal has a warmable insert filled with lavender flowers, providing a relaxing scent, and comes in their own backpack so kids have something that's solely theirs and can be brought with them everywhere they go.

Since the company's founding, they've given more than 77,000 Xander Friends to children in foster care across the United States.

With Easter right around the corner, a Xander Bunny could make the perfect addition to any basket. Use the code XANDER99 to get three original Xander Bunnies for just $99.

To take advantage of this deal or learn more about the mission of Lavender Life Co., visit lavender-life.com.