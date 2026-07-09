LAUP's annual Fiesta returning to Holland Civic Center

Latin Americans United for Progress, or LAUP, empowers Latinos to create a better community through advocacy, education, participation, and celebration. The organization's annual Fiesta not only brings different generations and cultures together, but allows community members to connect with LAUP's resources and learn more about the diversity that makes up Latin American culture.

This year's Fiesta will be held at the Holland Civic Center from July 15 through 19. The week-long event will feature street performers, a farmer's market, car show, World Cup watch party, food trucks, and more.

Hours of the Fiesta vary depending on the day. Hours are 9:30 to 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday, 6:30 to 8:30 P.M. on Thursday and Friday, 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. and 7 P.M. to 1 A.M. Saturday, and 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. on Sunday.

Alejandra Guillén, LAUP Executive Director and Maximiliano Velasco visited the Morning Mix to talk about the Fiesta's growth and what's in store for this year.

For more information and full schedule, visit laup.org.

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