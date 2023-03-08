LaughFest starts today! Check out these events for day one of the festival

LaughFest, the annual celebration of laughter and raising funds for Gilda's Club of Grand Rapids, opens today. For those who want to discover what the funny-fest has to offer, there are plenty of events for grown-ups, families, and beyond.

March 8 kicks off with events starring stand-up comedian D.J. Demers, who has been seen on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, America’s Got Talent, and Conan, at 7:30 p.m. at the Special Olympics Michigan Unified Sports & Inclusion Center.

Other opening day events include Night at the Museum at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, the Cancer Survivors Showcase at Midtown at Studio Park, and Drums for All with Josh Dunigan at LowellArts.

The Seriously Fun Adventure Challenge scavenger hunt will take place during all five days of the festival, allowing teams to explore areas of Grand Rapids, including downtown and all three of the city’s wards, while following clues and prompts provided at various stops.

LaughFest will also have shows through March 12 with these well-known comedians from all over the country:



Tig Notaro

Pete Holmes

The Clean Comedy Showcase

Daphnique Springs

Mike Vecchione

Charlie Berens will headline the annual Gilda’s Red Door Gala, which will be held on March 16

LaughFest individual tickets are available for purchase at laughfestgr.org, Ticketmaster, and in-person at the Van Andel Arena or DeVos Place Box Office.