LaughFest kicks off today! Here's the lineup

LaughFest's virtual festival is underway, and there's an amazing lineup of entertainers getting ready to help raise money for Gilda's Club Grand Rapids.

LaughFest 2021 has 30 events lined up this year. Most of these events are free, but there are six premium shows viewers can watch online by purchasing a Premium Pass for $40.

Patrons who purchase the Premium all-access pass will be able to see Ron Funches, Tom Papa, Justin Willman, Michelle Wolf, The Comedy Project’s “3 Mics & a Movie!,” and the stage performance “Bunny Bunny: Gilda Radner” directed by Emmy award-winning director Teresa Thome.

The LaughFest lineup can be found at laughfestgr.org. Tickets can also be ordered by calling (616)-735-HAHA (4242).