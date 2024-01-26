LaughFest Grand Rapids announces headliners for 2024

LaughFest 2024 is just weeks away, the funniest way to help fund Gilda's Club Grand Rapids. For those looking to get tickets right away, the event just announced the lineup of comedians taking the stage for a good cause.

Headliners for 2024 LaughFest include Tammy Pescatelli, Josh Johnson, Piff the Magic Dragon, and Demetri Martin.

Other events and shows announced include: LaughFest: Night at the Museum, LaughFest Trivia Night of Stars, KaraJOKEe, Pop Scholars, River City Improv and The Dirty Show. Proceeds from LaughFest, presented by Gun Lake Casino, and LaughFest’s High Five Campaign benefit the free cancer and grief emotional health support program offered through Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.

In addition to ticketed shows, there will be free events such as Sunday Night Funnies, Kids Joke, Family Improv, the Cancer Survivors Showcase, Drums for All, and more, with ticketed and free events held in Grand Rapids, Wayland, and Lowell.

LaughFest will have dozens of events and shows that take place March 6-10.

Comedian, actor, and author Tom Papa is set to headline the Gilda’s Club annual Red Door Gala, which will be held on March 14 at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

Donations raised during the festival and at the gala support the free emotional health services offered through Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids for anyone on a cancer or grief journey.

Tickets for all events are on sale now at laughfestgr.org. Dinner and show tickets for the Red Door Gala featuring Tom Papa will be available at gildasclubgr.org/reddoor.