LaughFest 2024 starts today! Here are the shows you need to see

Laughfest is finally here! The annual fundraiser for Gilda's Club Grand Rapids makes sure that everyone is giggling, chuckling, and cackling their way through the week with top-notch comedians and events on March 6-10.

Gilda’s LaughFest features stand-up, improv, showcases, and a variety of seriously funny stuff.

All proceeds from LaughFest benefit the programs offered through Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids, a free community with a comprehensive program of education, structured sharing times, networking, lectures, workshops, and social activities designed to support emotional health.

Headliners for 2024 include Demetri Martin, Piff the Magic Dragon, Tammy Pescatelli, and Josh Johnson.

For more information and a complete list of events, visit laughfestgr.org/.