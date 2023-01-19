Laughfest 2023 lineup announced; Here's a list of what's happening so far

Gilda's LaughFest released its 2023 lineup, and there are some big names coming to Grand Rapids to help raise money and awareness for the organization.

Gilda’s LaughFest is in its 13th year of providing Laughter "for the health of it." LaughFest’s proceeds help support free cancer and grief programs at Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.

Artists Performing include Tig Notaro, Pete Holmes, D.J. Demers, Mike Vecchione, and of course six great performers participating in the Clean Comedy Showcase.

In addition to the featured acts, there are several locally produced events like LaughFest Night at the Museum, Kids Joke Time, the Seriously Funny Adventure, the All Y’All Showcase, Drums for All, and more.

Then to wrap up the festival, the Annual Red Door Gala will take place March 16 at Fredrik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park and will feature Charlie Berens.

LaughFest will take place March 8-12. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

To learn more about acts coming to Grand Rapids, visit laughfestgr.org.