Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Latinx Youth Conference on Feb. 29 aims to help students find their identity and path to success

Posted at 11:34 AM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 11:41:19-05

The Hispanic Center of Western Michigan is inviting local students out to a special event aimed at instilling a passion for education.

The Latinx Youth Conference offers space for students to find their identity and path to success. The conference offers students a glimpse into the college experience and other career pathways, coaching them on success strategies, teaching affirmation of their identity and sense of belonging, and encouraging them to envision future success now.

The goal of the conference is to cultivate an emotional and psychological worldview that is bigger than the challenges these young people face.

The Latinx Youth Conference will take place on February 29 at GRCC Ford Field House from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Register and learn more at hispanic-center.org.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book