Latin-pop singer VALÈ brings her first-ever tour to Grand Rapids on April 8

Latin-pop singer VALÈ announces direct support for The Driver Era on their Spring North American tour.

The Driver Era: Live On Tour hits 17 cities across North America in partnership with Live Nation. VALÈ will bring her tour to Grand Rapids' GLC Live at 20 Monroe on April 8.

VALÉ says, “So excited to be going on my first tour ever! Even more excited to hop on this dope tour with The Driver Era. I feel so blessed to have this opportunity! My band and I are working very hard to build a show that will blow everyone away!”

Alongside the tour, VALÉ will release her new single, “Chill Like That,” on Friday, April 19. This track is from her forthcoming debut EP, out in late summer.